Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Shell by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $222,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 989,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.