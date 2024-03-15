Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 3,990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 824,375 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERJ. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ERJ stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.58. 546,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,502. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

