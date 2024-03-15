Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

