Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,817 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

