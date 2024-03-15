Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,955 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.7 %

DUOL stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,318. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 671.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.05.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

