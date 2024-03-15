Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,035 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.50. 153,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $124.24 and a 52 week high of $272.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

