Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 333,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,355. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

