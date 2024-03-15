Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.55. 554,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,514. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

