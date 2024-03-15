Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.7 %

BKR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,729. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

