Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 1,184,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

