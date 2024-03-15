Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.42. 141,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

