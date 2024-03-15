Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $476,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

PDD Stock Up 0.2 %

PDD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,388. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

