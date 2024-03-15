Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.02. 163,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,906. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

