Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,623,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $4,763,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,348,345.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,348,345.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,489 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,422 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 45,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Recommended Stories

