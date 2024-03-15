Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $355,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,834,730 shares of company stock valued at $74,192,633. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.