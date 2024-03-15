Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB remained flat at $33.55 during trading on Friday. 99,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,114. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.