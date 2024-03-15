Head-To-Head Comparison: Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) & PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials $28.81 million 2.47 $23.80 million $0.17 2.90 PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.30 3.10

Origin Materials has higher revenue and earnings than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad. Origin Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,115.07%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials 82.62% -11.11% -9.56% PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and delivery of energy and solutions business. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene. In addition, the company offers ethylene, propylene, ethylene glycols, butyl carbitol and cellosolve, butanol, butyl acetate, polyethylene glycols, tergitol, nonylphenol ethoxylates, ethanolamines, and gas treating solvents; methanol, paraxylene, benzene, methyl tertiary butyl ether, and butadiene; ammonia; PETRONAS Aireblue, a diesel exhaust fluid; oxo-alcohols; and water-based mud additives. Further, it engages in processing feedstock into syngas, carbon monoxide, ethylene oxide derivatives, propylene derivatives, and related chemical products. Additionally, the company owns, operates, and manages Kertih marine facilities; processing natural gas into urea and ammonia; reselling, formulating, and manufacturing silicones, lube oil additives, and chemicals; and real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad operates as a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

