Head to Head Contrast: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Healthcare Triangle and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -31.71% -132.37% -67.68% Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $37.44 million 0.21 -$9.61 million ($2.98) -0.62 Arbe Robotics $1.27 million 105.91 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.38

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Healthcare Triangle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle



Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Arbe Robotics



Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

