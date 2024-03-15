Head-To-Head Review: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altex Industries has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 26,566.67%. Given Altex Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Altex Industries -284.00% -6.16% -3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 79.44 -$130,000.00 ($0.01) -21.00

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

