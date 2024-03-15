Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,148,000 after buying an additional 274,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

