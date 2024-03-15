Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.12

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $152.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00076109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,416,052 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,416,051.832966 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11655942 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $131,440,390.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

