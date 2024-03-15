Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

HRTG stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

