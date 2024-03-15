HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Gap Up to $58.25

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.25, but opened at $59.86. HF Sinclair shares last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 680,444 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DINO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

