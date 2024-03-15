Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hibbett stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $809.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

