Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $73.03

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.03, but opened at $66.99. Hibbett shares last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 173,955 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hibbett Stock Down 8.2 %

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

