High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,640 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

