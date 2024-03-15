High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.15. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

