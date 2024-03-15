High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 218.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

NYSEARCA:RYLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

