High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,063. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.91.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

