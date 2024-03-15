High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.22. 866,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,269. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

