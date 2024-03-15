High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT remained flat at $79.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,487. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

