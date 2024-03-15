High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

