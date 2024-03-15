High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

