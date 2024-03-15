High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.81. 384,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $354.83 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.75 and a 200-day moving average of $464.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

