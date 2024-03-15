High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.32. 3,266,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.05 and a 200 day moving average of $361.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $316.43 and a twelve month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

