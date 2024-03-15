High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.26. 12,486,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.