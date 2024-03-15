High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $47.24 during trading on Friday. 158,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,567. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

