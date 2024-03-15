High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

