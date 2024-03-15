Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $149.00.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $156.18 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,525 shares of company stock worth $22,993,575 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

