i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Announces Earnings Results

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), reports. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 325,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 828,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $24,396,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,631,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 835,370 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

