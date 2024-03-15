IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.59

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 12652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $962.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285,681 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IDT by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

