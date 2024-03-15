Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IKNA. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

