Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 14.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 291,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 184,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

