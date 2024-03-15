Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 417.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

