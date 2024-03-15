Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $3,131,100.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $91.01 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.