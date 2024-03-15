Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 87,957 shares.The stock last traded at $122.59 and had previously closed at $122.67.

Innospec Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

