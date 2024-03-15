InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 22,781 shares.The stock last traded at $4.20 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

