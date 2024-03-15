Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 234,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANIX

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.