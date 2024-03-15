Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE BNE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.12. 41,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.00. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.36 and a 12-month high of C$7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

