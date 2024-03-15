Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider David S. Lowden purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,843.05).

Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 13.55 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,401,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of £227.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.74 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

